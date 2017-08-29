Ad Blocker Detected

If You Have Kids, You Need To Hear This Singer's Important Message

AUGUST 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Singer and songwriter Pink, or Alecia Moore, has always been known as a strong woman who doesn't give a damn about what others think of her.

Part of the reason why her fans love her so much is that when it comes to self-acceptance and empowerment, she's a great role model, especially for her six-year-old daughter, Willow. But like everyone else, WIllow has her own insecurities. That's why Pink decided to dedicate a powerful speech to her little girl that every parent should tell their children.

After receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Pink told the audience about when Willow said to her, “I'm the ugliest girl I know.” Her response couldn't have been better.

(via MommyPage)

Willow is lucky to have such an amazing mom as Pink is. All children should learn from their parents to celebrate what makes them unique!

