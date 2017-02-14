Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was Sick Of Being Told How She Should Clean, So She Made The Best Video Response

FEBRUARY 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People expect so much from moms, and sometimes Pinterest can help by providing tips and tricks to make their lives easier.

There are so many life hacks out there that can help parents keep it together and make sure everyone's safe, sound, and happy. When people have kids, one of the first things to fall off the radar is keeping the house sparkling clean.

Pinterest is full of charts like this one, listing daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly chores to suggest ways to keep the house spotless.

Pinterest is full of charts like this one, listing daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly chores to suggest ways to keep the house spotless.

Bloglovin'

Read More: This Mom's Video About How She's Failing At Parenting Is So True, And So, So Funny

Checklists can be super helpful for some people, but for people with limited time, these house cleaning lists can still seem daunting and unproductive.

Checklists can be super helpful for some people, but for people with limited time, these house cleaning lists can still seem daunting and unproductive.

SheKnows

This mom's viral rant says that those charts are all well and good but that there's no way getting all of those chores done is possible. She's got a pretty hilarious list of her own!

video-player-present

Trending Now

Her Husband Was Arrested His Involvement With Child Porn, And Then She Was, Too

Trending Now

A Staple In Family Entertainment Is Going Away -- And You Should Be Happy About It
Submit Content

Load another article