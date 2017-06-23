Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to these zoo animals, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies.

To be frank, zoo animals are tired of our nonsense. Each and every day thousands of visitors flock to the nearest zoo in hopes of peeping their favorite animals in their unnatural environment. For many of the animals on exhibition, they were born in the wild and are now forced to entertain the masses behind cramped, oftentimes unkempt cages and pens. It's really no surprise that they get a little stir crazy.

So before you head off on another weekend excursion to the zoo, here are 18 pissed off zoo animals that want to convince you to do otherwise.

1. "That'll teach you to hang your head over the side of my pen."

2. The only thing preventing this from becoming a full-on cat fight is the protective glass.

3. "On a scale of 1 to 10, how badly did I scare you?"

4. "Here let me show you the way out."

5. Excuse me miss, you've got a little something on your face.

6. Did anyone else sing the "Jaws" theme music while watching this?

7. "If you didn't bring me food, you can just GTFO!"

8. "This isn't McDonald's, lady! Get out of my home!"

9. These monkeys will give you something to hiss about.

10. Look out below!

11. And you thought you were safe hiding out in that giant glass dome.

12. Hide your kids. Hide Your Wife. There's an angry lion snatchin' your people up!

13. I feel like his growl is not even nearly as bad as his bite.

14. "Come over here again and say that to my face."

15. "Did you see what I just did with this raw meat? Would you like to be next?"

16. When will people learn to stop taunting crocodiles and alligators?

17. "How would you like it if I poked you?"

18. "I'm only angry when I'm hungry."

Hopefully these zoo creatures will make you think twice before subjecting them to your human shenanigans.