Still Think Pit Bulls Are Nasty Dogs? This Adorable Video Will Change Your Mind.

JANUARY 21, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you're a mom who had a dog before getting pregnant, you may have noticed your pup acting differently at the time. For example, maybe he became more gentle, cuddly, or protective around you.

Many moms recall their dogs sensing there was a new life growing inside them, sometimes even before they knew themselves -- and Bando the pit bull is no exception. His owner, Kiana, is expecting a baby boy, and it's clear the sweet pup loves him just as much she does.

Watch the precious moment Bando snuggles with his mom while keeping a paw on her baby bump.

(via Daily Mail)

Isn't he the cutest? Something tells me Bando and his new human brother will become the best of friends.

