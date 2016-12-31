Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year And Does Something Amazing With His Prize

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Winning free pizza for a year sounds like a dream come true to me.

Mario's Pizza in Northampton, Pennsylvania, held a contest offering just that -- two large pizzas each month in 2017. The owners, Giovanni and Guiseppe Aiello, thought that the winner would enjoy the pizza, but they never could have anticipated what their winner would ultimately do with the prize.

Out of 1,200 participants, Josh Katrick was chosen. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in July, and he received the good news after leaving chemotherapy treatment. When he thought about how much he had been given by friends and family, however, he decided to pay it forward.

Katrick chose to donate his free pizzas to the Northampton Food Bank, and manager Frank Grigoli was moved by his selflessness.

Griglio remembers the conversation about giving the pizzas away fondly. "We asked the question, 'Who are you thinking?' and he said, 'Northampton Food Bank.' And it kind of, like, it hit a nerve…in the heart."

Mario's Pizza decided to give both Katrick and the Northampton Food Bank free pizza for a year because they were so inspired by the good deed. SHARE this story to show that giving is better than receiving!