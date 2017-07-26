Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Yeah, I'm Pretty Sure This Isn't Where You're Supposed To Land A Plane

JULY 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I've seen all kinds of scary and disturbing things on the road, including one driver skidding all over in front of me after another cut them off, narrowly avoiding hitting the cars around them.

I've even witnessed an overturned vehicle that'd rolled and flipped upside down, but never anything quite like what this guy recorded. On July 19, Tom Lupski and other motorists in Yaphank, Long Island, were shocked to say the least when they saw an airplane touching down on Sunrise Highway.

The pilot of the aircraft, Jim O'Donnell, had been on his way to the Eagles Nest Airport in West Creek, New Jersey, when mechanical issues forced him to make an emergency landing between cars. Watch the crazy footage below.

(via Daily Mail)

Amazingly enough, nobody was injured and the plane didn't hit any cars. According to police, O'Donnell was in the right place at the right time, because if he'd landed the plane there a few hours later, traffic would've been much heavier on the highway. Phew!

Giphy

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Trending Now

Mom's Hilarious Take On An Embarrassing Story Will Crack You Up

Load another article