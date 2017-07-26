Yeah, I'm Pretty Sure This Isn't Where You're Supposed To Land A Plane

I've seen all kinds of scary and disturbing things on the road, including one driver skidding all over in front of me after another cut them off, narrowly avoiding hitting the cars around them.
I've even witnessed an overturned vehicle that'd rolled and flipped upside down, but never anything quite like what this guy recorded. On July 19, Tom Lupski and other motorists in Yaphank, Long Island, were shocked to say the least when they saw an airplane touching down on Sunrise Highway.
The pilot of the aircraft, Jim O'Donnell, had been on his way to the Eagles Nest Airport in West Creek, New Jersey, when mechanical issues forced him to make an emergency landing between cars. Watch the crazy footage below.
(via Daily Mail)