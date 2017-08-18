Ad Blocker Detected

A Dog And Bear Seemed To Be Playing, But Things Got Real When The Bear Saw Humans

AUGUST 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you asked most people how they'd feel about letting their dog run around with a wild bear, they'd probably give you the side-eye of the century.

But for these guys in Finland, watching one of their dogs romp around with a giant predator is a recipe for a great time. And while it appears that the animals were enjoying a jovial jaunt through the woods, things got too real when the bear set its sights on the men filming them.

The dog and bear appeared to be playing a game of tag (we hope, at least).

Rumble / SamiHaaranen

But before long, playtime was over as the bear chased the dog back into the woods.

Rumble / SamiHaaranen

When the bear locked eyes the guys filming it, it charged right toward the group.

Rumble / SamiHaaranen

