A Dog And Bear Seemed To Be Playing, But Things Got Real When The Bear Saw Humans

If you asked most people how they'd feel about letting their dog run around with a wild bear, they'd probably give you the side-eye of the century.
But for these guys in Finland, watching one of their dogs romp around with a giant predator is a recipe for a great time. And while it appears that the animals were enjoying a jovial jaunt through the woods, things got too real when the bear set its sights on the men filming them.
The dog and bear appeared to be playing a game of tag (we hope, at least).
But before long, playtime was over as the bear chased the dog back into the woods.