While Mom and Dad were away, this adorable boxer tried to beat the afternoon boredom by seeking out the youngest member of the family.

The overly energetic pooch can be seen prancing about, with a toy in his mouth, awaiting his pint-sized friend to engage with him. But while the five-month-old might have gotten a few laughs out of the ordeal, the infant decided to watch from the sidelines in the comfort of her own rocking baby seat.

According to the parents, these two are practically inseparable, and when she cries, the pup even tries to comfort her.

All he wanted was somebody to play with. Oh well! These two will have plenty of playtime years ahead.