Ladies, Here's What You Need To Be Eating To Stop This Monthly Annoyance

If you're a woman, you know there's nothing fun about our periods, especially when premenstrual syndrome (PMS) rears its ugly head.

Cramps, bloating, fatigue, mood swings, and massive irritability are things that most of us are forced to deal with on a regular basis. I usually just suffer through PMS like many others, but did you know that the food you eat can make all the difference when it comes to how you feel before and during that time of the month?

You don't have to let PMS rule your life, because digestive health expert Linda Booth says that these 12 foods will help you get rid of its nasty symptoms.



1. If your cramps are super painful, have some pineapple. It contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps muscles relax.

2. Can't button your favorite jeans? Drink watermelon juice! Its high water content relieves premenstrual bloating and water retention.

3. Celery is another food that contains a lot of water, so it can also help stop bloating. It'll keep you hydrated, too.

4. Greek yogurt is full of of calcium and vitamin D, and women with high levels of both are less likely to develop PMS symptoms.

5. Avocado contains healthy fats, fiber, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B6, all of which can absorb and get rid of prostaglandins, the lipid compounds that cause pain and inflammation.

6. The ingredients in hummus -- chickpeas, olive oil, lemon, and garlic -- are all known to relieve pain and inflammation.

Read More: Nutella Is Touted As Being Healthy, But We Really Shouldn’t Eat It -- Here’s Why

7. Leafy greens like kale and spinach are rich in magnesium, which can prevent intestinal spasms and pain in the uterus while also easing tension in blood vessels and muscles.

8. Dark chocolate contains magnesium as well, and eating some can give you more energy and increase your endorphin levels to keep you in a good mood.

9. Fermented foods like sauerkraut can fix the imbalance of bacteria in our guts that causes bloating, painful gas, diarrhea, and constipation.

10. Many women have low levels of iron during their periods. Eating beans is a great way to get more of it.

11. Brown rice is packed with fiber, which keeps bowel movements regular and helps keep excess toxins and hormones from building up in our systems.

Read More: Tampons And Pads Haven't Been Around Forever -- Here's What Women Used To Use

12. Vitamin B6 has been shown to ease menstrual pain, so try eating proteins that contain it, such as lean beef, wild salmon, and chicken breast.

(via Daily Mail)

Time for me to load up on dark chocolate! Be sure to SHARE this story with all the women you know who hate dealing with PMS.