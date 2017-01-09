Kitten Trapped Behind Electrical Box Saved By Pokémon Go Player Who Heard His Cries

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

This summer, it seemed like everyone was outside playing Pokémon Go.

For both old and young alike, it was a way to get outdoors to exercise, and it became a surprisingly social activity. One Portuguese woman happened to be out playing on a particularly hot day when few people were around. She passed by an electrical post and heard the faintest cries coming from behind it.

She posted the story of what happened next on Imgur, and it's absolutely adorable.

Stuck behind the post hanging by only his head was a tiny kitten. He had been there for a while and was almost too weak to cry.

Read More: Horse Grieves His Owner's Death In Heart-Wrenching Funeral Sendoff

She decided to call the fire department and they tried using oil and a broomstick to squeeze him out. No such luck.