Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Kitten Trapped Behind Electrical Box Saved By Pokémon Go Player Who Heard His Cries

JANUARY 9, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

This summer, it seemed like everyone was outside playing Pokémon Go.

For both old and young alike, it was a way to get outdoors to exercise, and it became a surprisingly social activity. One Portuguese woman happened to be out playing on a particularly hot day when few people were around. She passed by an electrical post and heard the faintest cries coming from behind it.

She posted the story of what happened next on Imgur, and it's absolutely adorable.

Stuck behind the post hanging by only his head was a tiny kitten. He had been there for a while and was almost too weak to cry.

Stuck behind the post hanging by only his head was a tiny kitten. He had been there for a while and was almost too weak to cry.

imgur / joelalmediaptg

Read More: Horse Grieves His Owner's Death In Heart-Wrenching Funeral Sendoff

She decided to call the fire department and they tried using oil and a broomstick to squeeze him out. No such luck.

She decided to call the fire department and they tried using oil and a broomstick to squeeze him out. No such luck.

imgur / joelalmediaptg

Trending Now

Grab Your Measuring Tape -- These Are 6 Tips You Need To Make Bra Shopping Fun Again

Trending Now

This Beautiful Artwork Only Takes Minutes Because Of An Awesome Japanese Technique

10 Monarchs Throughout History Who Royally Sucked At Their Jobs

Professor's Bonus Question Stumps Students, But One Has An Amazing Answer

Grab Your Measuring Tape -- These Are 6 Tips You Need To Make Bra Shopping Fun Again

If You're In A Bad Mood, This Cute Pug Video Is What You Need To See

She Accidentally Gave Her Ring To A Homeless Man, Then She Asked For It Back

After Leaving Their Side For Just A Minute, This Mother Made A Horrific Discovery

This Family Was Playing A Board Game, But What Happened Next Made Everyone Scream

Gone Too Soon -- 6-Year-Old Accidentally Shot By Cousin In A Heartbreaking Tragedy

If You Have Green Or Blue Eyes, We've Got Some Bad News -- They're Actually Brown

What This Woman Said After Trying To Kidnap A Child From Daycare Is Absolutely Chilling

Load another article