On June 5, a 54-year-old woman in Tacoma, Washington, left home for about 20 minutes to pick up prescription medications following her back surgery. When she got back, shattered glass covered the floor.

Her nine-year-old grandson, whom she adopted along with his eight-year-old sister seven years ago, had an episode of destructive rage while she'd been gone. He has the mental capacity of a four-year-old and was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, so she attempted to calm him down and ask what was wrong.

By that time, one of the two social workers from Catholic Community Services, who'd been watching the children while she was out, had called 9-1-1. When police arrived, the situation went from stressful to horrific. Now the officers are under investigation for possible child abuse.

The the unidentified grandmother said that when she got home, her grandson "had knives in his hands, butcher knives, and he was bleeding.” However, the boy willingly gave back the knives when asked and told her he didn't want to hurt her.







When the officers got there, they asked her if she'd ever used physical force on the children. She said she hadn't, to which they responded that she should and that it was within her rights to do so.







She says they told her to grab a belt, then forced her to beat her grandson against her will. “And I did it,” she said. “I hit him with the belt. Of course my boy fought with me, because why wouldn’t he? I will never forgive myself. They told me to wait until he was sleeping and beat him in his sleep. They told me to hit him for every window that was broken. It was absolutely the worst day of my life.”