Kindhearted Police Officers Save Christmas For One Single Mom And Her 4-Year-Old Son

Christmas can be a difficult time of year financially for many people.

Single parents especially want to be able to give their kids an amazing Christmas morning but aren't always able to afford it. Kirsten May, single mom to four-year-old Nicholas, had hit rock bottom after losing her job and being unable to afford daycare for her son. She was facing a Christmas living in her car with no presents at all, but that's when some caring police officers stepped in to help.

They rolled up to the house with a Christmas tree, found a way to cover her rent for the month, and they plan to deliver presents just in time for Christmas morning.

May says she and Nicholas will remember this Christmas for the rest of their lives. Share this story if you believe these officers embody the true Christmas spirit!