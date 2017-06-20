Ad Blocker Detected

If The World Had More Officers Like These, Everyone Would Want To Get Arrested

JUNE 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

The New Taipei City Police Department in Taiwan just added six absolutely precious members to their ranks, and when you see them, you'll wish you could steal them for yourself.

Leader and Yellow, the two-year-old sniffer dogs of the department's K-9 Unit, just welcomed six Labrador pups into the world on May 9. Now Schuman, Federica, Eagle, AJ, Sunny, and Fushin will be trained to become detection dogs there as well, and there's no doubt that they'll be among the cutest police puppies ever.

Five of the pups, whose coats are all black, will be trained to detect drugs.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

But Pan Tian-long, captain of the K-9 Unit, says he has special plans for Fushin, the only yellow Lab.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

"We plan to train him to become a blood detection dog. After the training, he would assist the police officers to discover, hunt and pursue traces at crime scenes as well as catch suspected criminals," Tian-long said.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

Labradors like these little guys are used by the department to detect explosives, drugs, and blood indoors as well as crowded areas.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

The puppies were the first first litter of dogs bred by the unit, and members have been absolutely delighted to provide around-the-clock care for them.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

Really, though, who wouldn't be?

Facebook / NPA 署長室

It's pretty obvious that Tian-long especially adores Fushin whenever he speaks about the little nugget.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

"Sometimes, he would fall asleep while eating, and then he would wake up suddenly and carry on eating like nothing happened," he said. "How could people not love something as cute as that?"

Facebook / NPA 署長室

Something tells me he'll grow up to be a great police dog.

Facebook / NPA 署長室

Watch these little sweethearts playing while off duty below.

(via Daily Mail)

They're so adorable that my heart just can't take it! Share with all the dog lovers in your life if you wish you could take these cuties home with you!

