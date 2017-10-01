When Police Interviewed This Little Boy's Mother, One Cop Did Something So Special

Kids are sometimes thrust into adult issues despite our best efforts to keep them away from those challenges.

A good example of this is when police become involved in a situation. The kids can be left wondering what's happening or may even be scared about having police officers in their home. Witnessing an arrest can be disturbing for anyone, and for an innocent child it can be even worse. Fortunately, officers have training on how to deal with kids in these situations, but one story is showing that some cops go above and beyond when they see a child in distress.

Police were there to interview this child's mother, a victim in a fraud case. Officer Hutchings stayed and read many stories to her young son to keep him calm.







The Orem Police Department shared the story on Facebook to highlight the ways they try to help kids in these kinds of situations.

"Often times when we are investigating a case, kids are around to see what's happening and don't know how to handle having the police in their homes. Today, Officer Newell was talking to a victim in a fraud case where he had just arrested the suspect. As Officer Newell was talking to the victim (a mother), Officer Hutchings was talking to the woman's small son. When Newell was done, he went to find Officer Hutchings and this is what he saw...

Officer Hutchings was only able to leave after reading the boy four more stories. Most all of us are fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters. Regardless of what we are dealing with at work, we're all human and 99% of police officers got into this job for the right reasons and just want to make this world a better place for our kids."

There should be more people in the world like Officer Hutchings. I'm sure that young child appreciated the care and attention he gave so much.