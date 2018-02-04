Ad Blocker Detected

Kansas Cops Try To Troll Their Community And It Backfires Spectacularly

FEBRUARY 4, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Social media has brought people all over the world closer together, connecting friends and family, providing platforms for professional networking, and helping companies grow their businesses.

But as is with most other things in life, sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all have their downsides as well. The internet has a huge influence on the way we think and act, and even leads us to believe things that aren't true. This is what the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in Iola, Kansas, wanted to highlight when they decided to have a little fun with their community via their Facebook page. However, the situation got out of hand pretty quickly when the joke went flying over people's heads.

In what they thought was an obvious prank, the department wrote that they'd be blocking access to a number of social media sites between February 28 and March 1 this year. By now, you've probably already caught it.

Facebook / Allen County Sheriff's Office

A startling number of other people, however, didn't.

Facebook via Bored Panda

Some were outraged...

Facebook via Bored Panda

Facebook via Bored Panda

...while others were just plain confused.

Facebook via Bored Panda

Facebook via Bored Panda

Facebook via Bored Panda

Fortunately, there were at least some who understood that there is no day between February 28 and March 1 this year.

Facebook via Bored Panda

Facebook via Bored Panda

The backlash got so bad that Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy had to write another post the same day explaining that the department couldn't and wouldn't shut down social media.

Facebook / Allen County Sheriff's Office

(via Bored Panda)

"We want to remind everyone, read everything you see on the internet closely," he wrote. "Check the facts. Not everything is true no matter how good it may look." We'd all do well to follow this advice.

