When People Saw What Walked Through The Door At McDonald's, Their Jaws Dropped

JUNE 27, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Nowadays it seems like people will do anything to get their 15 minutes of fame.

Some let their friends hit a golf ball straight off of their rear ends. Others dangle their babies out of 15-story apartments to garner likes on their social media accounts. The group of friends below figured a sure fire way to get noticed on the internet would be to ride a small cob pony into a McDonald's restaurant in Cardiff, Wales, and share footage of it online.

Watch as a young man enters the restaurant on horseback before getting kicked out. It doesn't seem like a big deal, but as an RSPCA Cymru spokesperson pointed out, “This would appear a potentially frightening situation for the horse involved, and a highly unsuitable environment. There was also a clear safety risk to both the horse and the public."

While his friends obviously think what they're doing is funny, they didn't consider at all that the pony might be distressed. Share if you think people need to stop carelessly using animals to get famous.

