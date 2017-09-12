These Kids Were Having An Adorable Encounter With A Bear...Until They Weren't

One of the greatest joys a child can experience with their parents is a day at the zoo.
It’s not often that children have the ability to get up-close and personal with some of their favorite animals. And as a parent, seeing the smile that the zoo brings to their kids' faces is unforgettable. But one family got a little more than they bargained for while visiting the bear exhibit at a zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
This youngsters were overly fascinated by the grizzly bear exhibit at the John Ball Zoo.
These bright-eyed tykes spent over 10 minutes taking in the sight of two bears just lounging on the rocks.