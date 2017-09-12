Ad Blocker Detected

These Kids Were Having An Adorable Encounter With A Bear...Until They Weren't

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017  
One of the greatest joys a child can experience with their parents is a day at the zoo.

It’s not often that children have the ability to get up-close and personal with some of their favorite animals. And as a parent, seeing the smile that the zoo brings to their kids' faces is unforgettable. But one family got a little more than they bargained for while visiting the bear exhibit at a zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This youngsters were overly fascinated by the grizzly bear exhibit at the John Ball Zoo.

Rumble / Viralhog

These bright-eyed tykes spent over 10 minutes taking in the sight of two bears just lounging on the rocks.

Rumble / Viralhog

But when one bear made eye contact with the kids and made its way over to their side of the exhibit, everyone was in awe.

Rumble / Viralhog

But instead of a cute encounter, they got something a little crappier.

video-player-present

The laughter of the kids and parents alike truly make this video. We've all gotta go, man.

