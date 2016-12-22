If You're Looking For Last-Minute Christmas Decor, Grab A Pool Noodle And Ornaments

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Some of the most magical parts of the holiday season are all of the sparkling decorations.

People really go all out with their Christmas displays, but decking the halls can get expensive. That's why I love finding cheap and easy DIY projects to spruce up my home without breaking the bank. Professionally made wreaths in particular can be more expensive than you might think, which is what makes this DIY video showing a cheap and easy version so exciting. Even better is that the final product definitely doesn't look like you were pinching pennies.

It starts out with a pool noodle base, and how you design your wreath from there is totally up to you.

I never would have guessed that this wreath was a DIY project! Share this with everyone you know who will appreciate a last-minute Christmas crafting session.

