Twins Were Out Of Their Sight For Just A Minute When Mom Found Them In The Pool

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Keeping tabs on your children is hard enough on an average day, but with the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it may seem nearly impossible.

As your home is visited by family and friends offering up Christmas wishes and hopes for a better new year, visitors can give your toddlers the perfect excuse to slip away from the limelight. As we’ve seen countless times before, all it takes is one minute for your son or daughter to get away and get into something that they shouldn’t.

As one devastated mom in Australia just learned, it only takes a minute of distraction to take away the lives of the ones you love.



Just five days before Christmas, mother of six Fleur Manago made a shocking discovery when she found her 23-month-old twins unconscious in their backyard swimming pool.

Read More: Uber Driver Overhears A Strange Conversation And Stops A Child Sex Trafficking Ring

Mortified, the mother pulled her little boy and girl from the water. A concerned neighbor heard the mother’s frantic screams and rushed over to the home. Mango and the neighbor began administering CPR to the toddlers’ lifeless bodies.