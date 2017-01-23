Ad Blocker Detected

This Is What Your Poop Says About Your Diet And Your Health In General

JANUARY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
We may all be very different, but we do have one thing in common: We all poop.

It's a fact of life, and it's one that we make sure to teach little kids. Even if you don't talk about poop as openly as some people do, it's important to know what your waste is telling you about your health and wellness.

Thankfully, there's a useful infographic to help us if we ever have any questions or concerns about our poop. Check it out below!

One of the most important indicators is texture. The image here explains what different textures mean and how you can improve your health based on what you see.

HealthWorks

Color can also tell you vital information about what's going on in your body. Some colors may even indicate that you should see a doctor.

HealthWorks

Read More: If These Things Happen To Your Tongue, Your Body Is Trying To Tell You Something

Lastly, here are a few helpful facts that might answer some questions you already have.

HealthWorks

You can check out the full infographic here. Don't forget to share this with your friends and family to keep them healthy and happy, too!

