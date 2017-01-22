Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I'll admit it, I sometimes enjoy videos of blackheads or zits being popped.

They're gross, but they're also satisfying in a totally strange way. What I had never seen before, though, is a cyst being popped. It's out-of-this-world disgusting, but I just could not stop watching.

After a night of drinking beer, a man named Joe enlisted his friends to pop a ganglion cyst that had been growing on his hand for 8 years. Check out the footage below -- if you think you can stomach it.

Make sure you watch until the very end!

