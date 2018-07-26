This popular children’s activity is causing devastating consequences







One of the most popular children’s activities to have at a birthday party is causing more harm than good. The rental item is relatively cheap, but there is an underlying danger to them which is now coming to the surface.







Brenda Sanderson learned this first-hand when her 10-year-old son started breaking out in what appeared to be burns. But after they didn’t go away, she took her child to the hospital.

At the hospital, the doctors revealed that the boy had contracted a severe staph infection from playing in a contaminated bounce house. This happened because the bounce house had not been properly cleaned after being used by other sweaty children. Apparently, Keeping the inflatables sanitized is solely up to the owners and is not a required part of the inspection.







“It is like a wrestling mat. Staph infections come from a gym or something that’s not being washed or cleansed properly will start to create a bacteria,” the doctor said.

We aren’t saying that you shouldn’t rent a bounce house for your child’s next birthday party, but you should call ahead and make sure that it has been properly sanitized.