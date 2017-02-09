Ad Blocker Detected

This Close-Up Of Something You Do Often Is Both Gross And So, So Satisfying

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

There's nothing better than cleaning out your pores with a blackhead removal strip. Well, except for watching a close-up of this process in action, that is!

There are two types of people in this world: those who find blackhead removal and Dr. Pimple Popper videos gross, and those who find them deeply satisfying and relaxing. If you're in the second camp, you don't want to miss this five-minute video of a pore strip pulling out blackheads.

I always knew clogged pores were nasty, but after seeing them like this, I feel the sudden urge to scrub my entire face.

video-player-present

You just can't look away, am I right? Be sure to share this with anyone you know who lives for this nastiness.

