These Photos Of Kids Look Normal, But People Are Seeing Something Questionable

Kids are notorious for never staying clean for long, which is why many parents often have to bathe or wipe down their little ones more than once a day.
Children love playing outside, especially when it comes to sand or dirt, so it's completely normal for them to get dirty on a regular basis. However, one family's photos have people concerned about possible child neglect.
Multiple pictures of small children covered in dirt have recently surfaced online, making others suspect that they aren't receiving proper care from their parents.
As seen in this photo, their clothes also appear to be unwashed as well.