In my opinion, possums are highly underrated animals.

They're known for being grumpy trash animals, but they're actually kind of amazing. And when they're babies, they're so so cute. They have huge eyes and tons of fur, and they chomp on just about anything you give them.

What you might not appreciate, however, are the sounds they make when they're eating, because it's totally gross.

Watch them chewing on fruit in the video below, and be prepared to say "aww" and "yuck" at the same time.

Actually, if you mute the video it's all adorable all the time. Anything to get that lip smacking to stop!