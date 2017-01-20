This Mom Shared An Unflattering Picture Of Her Tummy For An Inspiring Reason

Pregnancy can be a beautiful and life-changing experience, but there are also things about it that totally suck. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

While most people know the basics of pregnancy, such as not eating fish or taking prenatal vitamins, only women who've been through it can speak to the monumental physical and mental changes that happen over the duration of nine long months.

The subject of postpartum depression is sadly still seen as being taboo, which is pretty ironic considering that one in 10 women are affected. The cold, hard truth is that having a baby isn't all rainbows and butterflies.



After giving birth to her second son, Alexandra Kilmurray found herself thrown right back into the postpartum depression she'd experienced with the first. Since they were born just a year apart, she struggled nearly nonstop for 18 months.

With the goal of inspiring other moms, as well as showing the "dark side" of pregnancy that's rarely discussed in mainstream culture, Kilmurray shared this photo to her Instagram. While some wanted to know why she would post something so unflattering, she had a great reason.