I could eat potatoes every single day and be perfectly happy.

After all, who doesn't love eating carbs? They might not be great to eat in bulk, but they certainly make us feel good. There are tons of simple ways to make potatoes and they're all super delicious. After a while, though, you might get tired of eating the same scalloped, baked, and fried versions. That's why we've found 18 of the most amazing and unexpected potato recipes to make your life full of even more yum.

1. What's better than a twice-baked potato? A whole casserole of them.







Read More: 20 Epic Recipes You Can Make With Tater Tots -- My Mouth's Already Salivating

2. Baked potato soup is the perfect way to feel warm, cozy, and full.







3. If you love cheesy potatoes, try a sophisticated parmesan-crusted version.







4. These mashed potato cheese bites make the perfect appetizer for any occasion.







5. Loaded potato recipes are usually filled with meat, but this vegetarian option is positively scrumptious.







6. They're called funeral potatoes, but there's nothing sad about this recipe.







7. Pierogi lasagna combines your love of potatoes with your love of lasagna. How could that possibly go wrong?







8. I want to try anything that has Jamaican curry in the name, and this Jamaican curry potato recipe looks both exotic and delicious.







9. Baked potato dip can kick your party up to the next level.







10. If you haven't tried potato bread, you haven't lived.







11. Get ready for a magnificent savory breakfast -- mashed potato waffles are to die for!







12. Speaking of breakfast, check out this mouthwatering hash.







13. Pierogies are a Polish dish perfected by grandmothers everywhere, but you can try your hand at making them!







14. Forget mashed -- smashed potatoes are all the rage, and some garlic pesto makes the perfect topping.







15. Volcano potatoes are simply overflowing with goodness. Yum!







16. Give yourself the royal treatment with these duchess potatoes.







17. Kick the heat up a few notches by making your potato wedges spicy!







18. I can't think of anything more romantic than some potato roses. True love!







Read More: Don't Ever Reheat These 8 Foods In The Microwave -- They Become Toxic!

I'm going to have to eat all of these immediately. Which one do you want to try first? Let us know in the comments and share these recipes with all the potato lovers in your life (so everyone).