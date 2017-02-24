Ad Blocker Detected

18 Recipes Using Everyone's Favorite Comfort Food (Potatoes, Obviously!)

FEBRUARY 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I could eat potatoes every single day and be perfectly happy.

After all, who doesn't love eating carbs? They might not be great to eat in bulk, but they certainly make us feel good. There are tons of simple ways to make potatoes and they're all super delicious. After a while, though, you might get tired of eating the same scalloped, baked, and fried versions. That's why we've found 18 of the most amazing and unexpected potato recipes to make your life full of even more yum.

1. What's better than a twice-baked potato? A whole casserole of them.

What's better than a twice-baked potato? A <a href="http://www.justapinch.com/recipes/side/potatoes/twice-baked-potato-casserole-5.html" target="_blank">whole casserole</a> of them.

Just A Pinch Recipes

Read More: 20 Epic Recipes You Can Make With Tater Tots -- My Mouth's Already Salivating

2. Baked potato soup is the perfect way to feel warm, cozy, and full.

<a href="http://www.livinglocurto.com/2017/01/baked-potato-soup-instant-pot/" target="_blank">Baked potato soup</a> is the perfect way to feel warm, cozy, and full.

Living Locurto

3. If you love cheesy potatoes, try a sophisticated parmesan-crusted version.

If you love cheesy potatoes, try a sophisticated <a href="http://www.theyummylife.com/recipes/420/Parmesan+Garlic+Roasted+Baby+Potatoes" target="_blank">parmesan-crusted</a> version.

The Yummy Life

4. These mashed potato cheese bites make the perfect appetizer for any occasion.

These <a href="http://tiphero.com/mashed-potato-cheese-bites/?utm_content=buffer544c5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest.com&utm_campaign=buffer" target="_blank">mashed potato cheese bites</a> make the perfect appetizer for any occasion.

TipHero

5. Loaded potato recipes are usually filled with meat, but this vegetarian option is positively scrumptious.

Loaded potato recipes are usually filled with meat, but this <a href="http://peasandcrayons.com/2017/01/cheesy-vegetarian-loaded-baked-potatoes-with-spinach-and-mushrooms.html" target="_blank">vegetarian option</a> is positively scrumptious.

Peas and Crayons

6. They're called funeral potatoes, but there's nothing sad about this recipe.

They're called <a href="http://www.thecountrycook.net/2017/01/funeral-potatoes.html" target="_blank">funeral potatoes</a>, but there's nothing sad about this recipe.

The Country Cook

7. Pierogi lasagna combines your love of potatoes with your love of lasagna. How could that possibly go wrong?

<a href="http://amindfullmom.com/pierogi-lasagna-a-perfect-dish-for-leftover-mashed-potatoes/" target="_blank">Pierogi lasagna</a> combines your love of potatoes with your love of lasagna. How could that possibly go wrong?

A Mind "Full" Mom

8. I want to try anything that has Jamaican curry in the name, and this Jamaican curry potato recipe looks both exotic and delicious.

I want to try anything that has <a href="http://www.veganricha.com/2017/01/vegan-scalloped-potatoes-cauliflower-jamaican-curry-spices.html" target="_blank">Jamaican curry</a> in the name, and this Jamaican curry potato recipe looks both exotic and delicious.

Vegan Richa

9. Baked potato dip can kick your party up to the next level.

<a href="http://www.momendeavors.com/2017/01/hot-loaded-baked-potato-dip.html" target="_blank">Baked potato dip</a> can kick your party up to the next level.

Mom Endeavors

10. If you haven't tried potato bread, you haven't lived.

If you haven't tried <a href="http://goldilockskitchen.com/2014/02/the-best-potato-bread.html" target="_blank">potato bread</a>, you haven't lived.

Goldilocks Kitchen

11. Get ready for a magnificent savory breakfast -- mashed potato waffles are to die for!

Get ready for a magnificent savory breakfast -- <a href="https://www.justataste.com/cheesy-leftover-mashed-potato-waffles-recipe/" target="_blank">mashed potato waffles</a> are to die for!

Just A Taste

12. Speaking of breakfast, check out this mouthwatering hash.

Speaking of breakfast, check out this <a href="https://cafedelites.com/2016/05/26/cheesy-bacon-and-egg-hash/" target="_blank">mouthwatering hash.</a>

Flickr / Jeffreyw

13. Pierogies are a Polish dish perfected by grandmothers everywhere, but you can try your hand at making them!

<a href="http://premeditatedleftovers.com/recipes-cooking-tips/homemade-pierogies/#_a5y_p=6081868" target="_blank">Pierogies</a> are a Polish dish perfected by grandmothers everywhere, but you can try your hand at making them!

Premeditated Leftovers

14. Forget mashed -- smashed potatoes are all the rage, and some garlic pesto makes the perfect topping.

Forget mashed -- <a href="http://minimalistbaker.com/crispy-smashed-potatoes-with-garlic-pesto/" target="_blank">smashed potatoes</a> are all the rage, and some garlic pesto makes the perfect topping.

Minimalist Baker

15. Volcano potatoes are simply overflowing with goodness. Yum!

<a href="http://baconbuttercheesegarlic.stfi.re/2015/05/volcano-potatoes.html?amp;amp;/uLVmz+(Bacon,+Butter,+Cheese+%26amp;+Garlic)&m=1&sf=ngvbnxj#aa" target="_blank">Volcano potatoes</a> are simply overflowing with goodness. Yum!

Bacon, Butter, Cheese, & Garlic

16. Give yourself the royal treatment with these duchess potatoes.

Give yourself the royal treatment with these <a href="http://www.aspicyperspective.com/perfect-duchess-potatoes/" target="_blank">duchess potatoes.</a>

A Spicy Perspective

17. Kick the heat up a few notches by making your potato wedges spicy!

Kick the heat up a few notches by making your <a href="http://www.texanerin.com/spicy-potato-wedges/" target="_blank">potato wedges spicy!</a>

Texanerin Baking

18. I can't think of anything more romantic than some potato roses. True love!

I can't think of anything more romantic than some <a href="http://family-friends-food.com/potato-roses/" target="_blank">potato roses.</a> True love!

Family Friends Food

I'm going to have to eat all of these immediately. Which one do you want to try first? Let us know in the comments and share these recipes with all the potato lovers in your life (so everyone).

