When You Put These Things On Your Stove, You Can Make Your Home Smell Heavenly!

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
We all live busy lives, so sometimes we don't realize when something about our home, such as the way it smells, is a bit...off.

But trust me -- other people notice. Whether it's the charred remains of last night's dinner or the dirty laundry in your hampers, a bad smell can make your home pretty uninviting. Lighting a candle or spraying an air freshener is a temporary fix, but often, bad smells come right back.

Luckily, there's a DIY solution that will leave your home smelling amazing for days -- potpourri! The internet is full of DIY potpourri recipes that combine your favorite scents into simmering pots of heaven that smell almost good enough to eat. No matter the season, these stove-top potpourris are sure to make your days scent-sational.

1. When you don't have time to clean, this orange and ginger potpourri will make the entire house smell as though you did.

When you don't have time to clean, this <a href="http://www.thehappierhomemaker.com/2016/04/citrus-simmering-pot/" target="_blank">orange and ginger potpourri</a> will make the entire house smell as though you did.

The Happier Homemaker

2. Grapefruit might not be what you'd think of when making potpourri, but this simple recipe is proof that just about any fruit can leave your home smelling wonderful.

Grapefruit might not be what you'd think of when making potpourri, but this <a href="http://diana212m.blogspot.com/2014/10/the-perfect-early-fall-simmering.html" target="_blank">simple recipe</a> is proof that just about any fruit can leave your home smelling wonderful.

Express-O

3. Leave your entire home smelling like fresh laundry with a simmering mixture of lavender and orange.

Leave your entire home smelling like fresh laundry with a <a href="http://www.soapqueen.com/bath-and-body-tutorials/natural-cleaners-for-the-kitchen-free-label-template/" target="_blank">simmering mixture</a> of lavender and orange.

Soap Queen

4. Make these potpourris that include a stick or two of peppermint for a holiday scent that will fill your home with comfort and joy.

Make these potpourris that include a stick or two of peppermint for a <a href="http://www.gabrielletyler.com/diy-stove-top-potpourri-recipes-free-printables/" target="_blank">holiday scent</a> that will fill your home with comfort and joy.

Gabrielle Tyler

5. The aroma of fresh citrus and rosemary will keep your houseguests coming back for more.

The aroma of fresh citrus and rosemary will keep your houseguests <a href="http://www.npdodge.com/blog/2015/12/3-stovetop-holiday-potpourri-recipes-making-your-home-smell-like-the-holidays/" target="_blank">coming back</a> for more.

The Dodge Voice

6. Make a potpourri with fresh strawberries to put the scent of summer in the air.

Make a potpourri with <a href="http://winsteadwandering.com/homemade-tropical-summer-stovetop-potpourri/" target="_blank">fresh strawberries</a> to put the scent of summer in the air.

Winstead Wandering

7. This three-ingredient recipe will leave your home smelling like the Williams Sonoma signature scent.

This three-ingredient recipe will leave your home smelling like the <a href="http://www.onegoodthingbyjillee.com/2015/12/my-favorite-simmering-potpourri-recipes.html" target="_blank">Williams Sonoma</a> signature scent.

One Good Thing by Jillee

Read More: Unfamiliar With Witch Hazel? These Awesome Hacks Will Have You Stocking Up

8. Your home isn't holiday ready without a Christmas potpourri on the stove.

Your home isn't holiday ready without a <a href="http://www.cleanandscentsible.com/2014/12/christmas-kitchen-ideas-simmering-potpourri.html" target="_blank">Christmas potpourri </a>on the stove.

Clean & Scentsible

9. If you can't afford a tropical vacation, this tropical simmer recipe will make you feel like you're in paradise.

If you can't afford a tropical vacation, this <a href="http://thepoorsophisticate.blogspot.com/2012/07/summertime-stove-top-potpourri.html?m=1" target="_blank">tropical simmer</a> recipe will make you feel like you're in paradise.

The Poor Sophisticate

10. Even if you have an artificial tree, your home can still smell like the holidays with a pine needle potpourri.

Even if you have an artificial tree, your home can still smell like the holidays with a <a href="http://www.tammileetips.com/2016/11/homemade-crock-pot-holiday-simmering-potpurri/" target="_blank">pine needle potpourri</a>.

Tammilee Tips

11. Make this apple potpourri if you're already missing fall.

Make this <a href="http://confessionsofaplateaddict.blogspot.com/2015/10/spiced-apple-simmering-potpourri.html" target="_blank">apple potpourri</a> if you're already missing fall.

Confessions of a Plate Addict

12. What are the holidays without the aroma of fresh cranberries?

What are the holidays without the aroma of <a href="http://www.onegoodthingbyjillee.com/2015/12/my-favorite-simmering-potpourri-recipes.html" target="_blank">fresh cranberries</a>?

One Good Thing by Jillee

13. This rustic potpourri will keep your home smelling wintry fresh.

This rustic potpourri will keep your home smelling <a href="http://www.make-haus.com/blog/ppyhaus.com/2013/12/a-winter-recipe.html" target="_blank">wintry fresh</a>.

Make + Haus

14. This citrus and cranberry mix is perfect for any season.

This <a href="http://lollyjane.com/citrus-holiday-potpourri/" target="_blank">citrus and cranberry mix</a> is perfect for any season.

Lolly Jane

Read More: If You’ve Never Had Eggnog (Or If You Love It), You NEED To Try These Recipes

15. With its fresh scent of mint and lime, this potpourri will leave you craving a mojito.

With its fresh scent of mint and lime, this potpourri will leave you <a href="http://www.npdodge.com/blog/2015/12/3-stovetop-holiday-potpourri-recipes-making-your-home-smell-like-the-holidays/" target="_blank">craving a mojito</a>.

The Dodge View

So many scents, so little time. Share these recipes with your friends and tell them which potpourri you'll be trying out first.

