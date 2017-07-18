Her Son Was Having Trouble With Potty Training. How She Punished Him Is So Cruel.

Any parent will tell you that potty training kids is no easy task, but there's absolutely no excuse for what this frustrated mother did.
When a woman named Abigail Greer recently posted to a group on Facebook about her four-year-old son, many who read it were disgusted and very concerned. It's not hard to understand why, considering that in her online venting session, Greer stated without shame that she wiped feces on her little boy's face.
It's pretty clear that Greer felt overwhelmed after trying unsuccessfully to get her son to use the toilet while also caring for an infant.
But despite her justifications, others were quick to emphasize that humiliating a little boy in such a way really isn't okay.
And as some pointed out, it simply doesn't work.
(via Where is baby Kate?)