What's the filthiest thing in your bathroom? I would have bet a million bucks on the toilet, but scientists say that's just not so.
As it turns out, the truth is way grosser than I ever expected. When it comes to bacteria in the bathroom, the dirtiest item is something we rub all over our bodies every single day. I'm talking, of course, about shower poufs.
According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, mesh sponges, aka shower poufs, hold more bacteria than anything else in our bathrooms.
Because they're stored in wet environments, bacteria spreads rapidly. Unfortunately, it also spreads immediately, so even if you just bought one yesterday, it's probably already full of bacterial nastiness.
This bacteria, along with dead skin cells and hair, gets trapped in the mesh netting. Then, we smear the disgusting concoction all over our bodies every time we shower. Take a second to let that sink in.
Mold and yeast also like to breed in there.
If you're prone to bumps and boils after shaving, it's probably because this smegma is getting into tiny cuts and causing infections.
So, if we can't use our shower poufs, how are we supposed to clean ourselves? Ninety-eight percent of dermatologists say to avoid them altogether. Instead, they suggest using a washcloth and tossing it in the laundry after each use.
When it comes to shower poufs, just say no! And be sure to SHARE this important information with your friends and family.