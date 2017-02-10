Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Your Toilet Isn't The Most Bacteria-Covered Thing In Your Bathroom -- This Is

FEBRUARY 10, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
SCIENCE

What's the filthiest thing in your bathroom? I would have bet a million bucks on the toilet, but scientists say that's just not so.

As it turns out, the truth is way grosser than I ever expected. When it comes to bacteria in the bathroom, the dirtiest item is something we rub all over our bodies every single day. I'm talking, of course, about shower poufs.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, mesh sponges, aka shower poufs, hold more bacteria than anything else in our bathrooms.

Read More: What's Inside This Truck Addresses A Problem We Hardly Ever Think About

Because they're stored in wet environments, bacteria spreads rapidly. Unfortunately, it also spreads immediately, so even if you just bought one yesterday, it's probably already full of bacterial nastiness.

Giphy

This bacteria, along with dead skin cells and hair, gets trapped in the mesh netting. Then, we smear the disgusting concoction all over our bodies every time we shower. Take a second to let that sink in.

Giphy

Mold and yeast also like to breed in there.

Giphy

If you're prone to bumps and boils after shaving, it's probably because this smegma is getting into tiny cuts and causing infections.

Giphy

So, if we can't use our shower poufs, how are we supposed to clean ourselves? Ninety-eight percent of dermatologists say to avoid them altogether. Instead, they suggest using a washcloth and tossing it in the laundry after each use.

Read More: Are We Showering Too Much? This Guy's Answer Is A Definite Yes

When it comes to shower poufs, just say no! And be sure to SHARE this important information with your friends and family.

Giphy

Trending Now

His Courage (And Epic Dance Skills) Brought Down The House At This Basketball Game

Trending Now

This Girl Was Five Years Old When She Gave Birth -- No, Really

Watch The Horrifying Moment When A Guy Is Dragged Out Of A Pub By Strangers

This Video Proves That You Should Never Come Between Animals And Their Babies
Submit Content

Load another article