This 18-Month-Old Little Girl Took The Term 'Powder Room' Waaaaay Too Literally

JULY 26, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
One of the greatest perks of having multiple children is that while you’re attempting to get your daily chores done around the house, you can put the kiddos to work.

Unfortunately, one Iowa mom made a messy discovery when she noticed her 18-month-old daughter was no longer watching tv with her older sister. Instead, she was taking care of the powder room. Shelia Boevers walked in on her daughter Juliann turning the room into an absolute mess, taking the term way too literally with the help of some baby powder.

After a few moments of taking in her daughter’s mess, Boevers tries to encourage Juliann to clean up.

Youtube / Inside Edition

With a few sheets of toilet paper in hand, Juliann just manages to make things worse.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Well, little one. At least you tried!

(Via KSAT 12)

According to Boevers, Juliann did the same thing the following night but with lotion. I can only imaging how that cleanup went.

