The Night Before Valentine's Day, This Woman Brutally Killed Her Ex-Boyfriend

Most people prepare for Valentine's day by planning something special for their significant others, but what this woman did is horrifying.

24-year-old Katherine Jean Tonner had been living with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jose Ricardo Ortiz III, when the two broke up. They decided to keep living in the same apartment in Gainesville, Florida, with their other roommates for about a week until Ortiz could move his belongings out. But when he came to get his things on February 13, the man never left. Now his three young daughters will have to grow up without their father.

That afternoon, one of their roommates heard three gunshots and found Ortiz dead on the floor near Tonner’s bed, having been fatally shot in the head.







Tonner was seen driving away shortly after. Around that time, she called 911 saying that she was suicidal and that there was a man in her home demanding money. She told the emergency dispatcher she had shot him and that she still had the gun.

While being interviewed by a sheriff’s deputy, she said, “I shot him in the head” and “I never meant to hurt anyone.” According to the arrest report, she said that she loved him, as well.

Investigators also found out that she wrote "death" on a calendar in the apartment's kitchen. Her motive for killing Ortiz still isn't clear, but she's been charged with first-degree murder and remains in jail.







In the wake of this terrible tragedy, Ortiz's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to take care of his three daughters, Kenlee, Kylee, and Sofia.

three little girls lost their father because of this so if yall could help out and donate it would mean the world https://t.co/hSlC4wQsEQ — 💋 (@chaserojo) February 17, 2017

(via Elite Daily)

If you'd like to help the family out, donate here. And share this if you think it's heartbreaking that these little girls lost their father to senseless violence.