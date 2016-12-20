He Took A Pregnancy Test As A Joke...When It Was Positive He Learned Something Scary

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Taking a pregnancy test can make people experience all kinds of emotions.

One person might be scared while another might be hopeful. Usually they have one thing in common, though: the person peeing on the stick is a woman. Redditor CappnPoopdeck, whose post received more than 1,500 comments, recounted a story of a friend taking a pregnancy test for laughs. What the internet helped him find, however, may have saved the jokester's life.

He posted this "rage comic" describing his friend's experience of finding the pregnancy test and getting the positive result.

Other Redditors were quick to point out that this could be a sign his friend has cancer based on how pregnancy tests detect hormones.

Pregnancy tests determine levels of beta human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG) in urine, and testicular cancer can raise the levels of that hormone. “It turns out a fair number of testicular cancers make the same exact hormone,” oncologist Dr. Mark Pomerantz told ABC. “There are very few things in the body that produce beta hCG, and testicular cancer is one of them.”

Enough people sounded the alarm that CappnPoopdeck and his friend decided he should get checked out by a doctor. He did have cancer, but they caught it very early.

As he says in the second comic, it's important that men check themselves for testicular cancer regularly and that women check for breast cancer.

This joke turned serious quickly, but the good news is his cancer was caught early enough to be treated. Share his story with those you love to remind them to do monthly self-examinations!