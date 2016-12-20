Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Took A Pregnancy Test As A Joke...When It Was Positive He Learned Something Scary

DECEMBER 20, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Taking a pregnancy test can make people experience all kinds of emotions.

One person might be scared while another might be hopeful. Usually they have one thing in common, though: the person peeing on the stick is a woman. Redditor CappnPoopdeck, whose post received more than 1,500 comments, recounted a story of a friend taking a pregnancy test for laughs. What the internet helped him find, however, may have saved the jokester's life.

He posted this "rage comic" describing his friend's experience of finding the pregnancy test and getting the positive result.

He posted this "<a href="http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/rage-comics" target="_blank">rage comic</a>" describing his friend's experience of finding the pregnancy test and getting the positive result.

imgur

Read More: Chinese Family Buys Cadaver To Bury With Son. The Only Downside? She's Not Dead

Other Redditors were quick to point out that this could be a sign his friend has cancer based on how pregnancy tests detect hormones.

Other Redditors were quick to point out that this could be a sign his friend has cancer based on how pregnancy tests detect hormones.

Flickr / TipsTimesAdmin

Pregnancy tests determine levels of beta human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG) in urine, and testicular cancer can raise the levels of that hormone. “It turns out a fair number of testicular cancers make the same exact hormone,” oncologist Dr. Mark Pomerantz told ABC. “There are very few things in the body that produce beta hCG, and testicular cancer is one of them.”

Enough people sounded the alarm that CappnPoopdeck and his friend decided he should get checked out by a doctor. He did have cancer, but they caught it very early.

Enough people sounded the alarm that CappnPoopdeck and his friend decided he should get checked out by a doctor. He did have cancer, but they caught it very early.

imgur

As he says in the second comic, it's important that men check themselves for testicular cancer regularly and that women check for breast cancer.

(via Huffington Post)

Read More: 10 Executions That Have Sparked Debate About The Death Penalty

This joke turned serious quickly, but the good news is his cancer was caught early enough to be treated. Share his story with those you love to remind them to do monthly self-examinations!

Trending Now

This Cat Is Practicing Bullfighting Moves On His Doggie Brother And It's Hilarious

Trending Now

You'll Melt When You Watch This Dog Unwrap His Long-Lost BFF

Load another article