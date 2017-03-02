He Had A Baby With A 12-Year-Old Girl...And Her Parents Approved

Most parents would call the police immediately if they found out that a 21-year-old man had impregnated their 12-year-old daughter. This mom and dad in Concord, California, however, gave the relationship their blessing.

Their approval aside, a minor cannot legally consent to sex with an adult. Even if they verbally say "yes," experts agree that children are not mentally equipped to make this kind of decision. In most states, including California, the legal age of consent is 18 years old, making what this man did a case of statutory rape.

Reportedly, Antonio Parra-Rodriguez began a relationship with a girl when she was just 12 years old. Shortly thereafter, she became pregnant. Her parents allowed the relationship to continue, and for the next four years, it went unnoticed by authorities.







Then, in February 2017, the now-16-year-old girl went to the Contra Costa Country Police Department to report an incident of domestic abuse involving Parra-Rodriguez. He was taken into custody and charged with 13 counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a minor. Police have also identified a second, 14-year-old victim of his, and have not ruled out that more may exist.







Parra-Rodriguez isn't the only one facing charges. The girl's parents have been arrested for child abuse, accessory, and delinquency of a minor. Deputy District Attorney Paul Graves said, “As a society we cannot tolerate adults who impregnate 12-year-olds and parents who fail to protect their children.”







The Concord police are asking anyone with further information about Parra-Rodriguez to call their office at 925-671-3020.

(via KRON 4 and East Bay Times)

This entire situation makes me sick. Hopefully, all three adults will be behind bars for a long time. Let others know about this case by sharing it with them on social media.