Would you give a cigarette to a pregnant woman? Reporter Alicia Watts recently hit the streets wearing a fake baby bump to see how strangers would respond, and what she found is shocking.

Although it's not illegal to smoke cigarettes while pregnant, it's certainly frowned upon. Tobacco use during pregnancy can lead to a whole laundry list of health issues for babies, including premature birth, asthma, and even death. In addition, smoking has been linked to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and birth defects, such as cleft palates. Nevertheless, 10 percent of women report smoking in the last three months of pregnancy.

While Watts isn't pregnant, she wanted to investigate the public's general attitude toward expecting moms who smoke. She anticipated angry lectures, but soon found out that when it comes to pregnancy and smoking, most people couldn't care less.

Unbelievably, only one in 10 people refused to give her a cigarette. While some said they felt "guilty," that didn't stop them from handing over a smoke.

Do you think these people are in the wrong for giving her a cigarette? Let us know in the comments below, and don't forget to share this social experiment with your friends to find out their opinion.