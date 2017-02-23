Most police officers are good people who want to serve and protect their community. Then, there are those who will tase a pregnant teenager.
Officers entered 17-year-old Dailene Rosario's apartment building in the Bronx for a separate incident, but turned their attention to her boyfriend when they heard him arguing with another man over a video game. After Roasrio refused to let the cops enter her home without a warrant and told them she was 14 weeks pregnant, a plainclothes officer grabbed the teen and tased her. A neighbor captured the entire event on camera.
Roasrio was charged with resisting arrest, but the footage below doesn't show that happening. The NYPD says that they are reviewing the incident, and the girl's family plans to file a lawsuit.
