When Dad Calls His Dog A Prick, The Pup Has A Hilariously Appropriate Reaction

SEPTEMBER 27, 2017  
As pet owners, we've all been known to give our fur babies a variety of nicknames that stick with them for life.

And while at most times our animal friends seem indifferent to our terms of endearment, one dogs isn't letting his owner's latest nickname hang around. Upon hearing the not-so-nice nickname, this sassy pooch gives Dad a piece of his mind.

So I don't think this doggo likes being called a prick. Just a hunch.

Okay, Dad. Very funny, but let's not be mean!

