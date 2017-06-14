Ad Blocker Detected

These 26 Amazing Parents Know Exactly How To Celebrate Pride Month With Their Kids

JUNE 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Every June, the LGBTQ community comes together to embrace their diversity and quest for equality during Pride celebrations.

While Pride originally was just a single day of celebration, it has quickly turned into a whole month of events held to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. These riots were considered the turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the U.S., and ever since then, all major cities have put together a variety of events ranging from pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, all the way to concerts. While these events are typically aimed at members off the community, more and more allies and parents are starting to show solidarity by celebrating alongside their friends and families.

Although we hear plenty of tragic stories about LGBTQ youth being cast out by their parents, there are so, so many who love their children exactly as they are. Take these 26 incredible moms and dads, for example.

1. Mom really wants love for her "(single) gay son" and I mean, what parent doesn't want their kiddo to find happiness?

2. Batman is a hero for ALL the people!

3. "I had an amazing day today marching with my child! We were inspired by all of the support! We can not rest until everyone is accepted for who they are!" - Tara Faupel

Facebook / Tara Ryan Faupel‎

4. This mother-son duo drove all the way from Indiana to D.C. for their first Pride together.

Facebook / Taylor Hunt‎

5. Who doesn't love flowers?

6. "My awesome son with my husband at our first march. What a wonderful day to share with him." - Ashley Leonard

"My awesome son with my husband at our first march. What a wonderful day to share with him." - Ashley Leonard

Facebook / Ashley Jolly Leonard‎

7. Everyone deserves to find their fairytale ending.

8. Three generations of women came out to show their support during the recent Equality March for Unity and Pride held in Washington D.C.

Facebook / Heather Wearin Miller‎

9. This young woman can sleep easy thanks to her mom's comfy gift.

10. We need more moms like this standing up for transgender youth.

Facebook / Bobby Carter

11. This mama bear can't help but show her support for her fabulous cub.

12. This supportive father understands that his son was born this way!

13. She may not be your mother, but are you really going to pass up free mom hugs?

Facebook / Tony Ghidorzi‎

14. Spread your wings and embrace your children for who they are.

Twitter / e_mariah7

15. Before heading out to Pride together, this girl and her dad had to pose for a few pictures!

16. Ask and you shall receive.

Twitter / lauren_chloex

17. Pride runs deep in this family.

Twitter / RepEsty

18. All any LGBTQ person wants out of life is to feel loved and accepted by those closest to them.

19. This would be me as a parent.

20. Pride is a family affair.

Twitter / CelyIs4ever

21. "Mother and daughter - the two most important ladies in my life - showing their Pittsburgh Pride." - Ron Sparks

Twitter / ronsparks

22. Nothing says we love you quite like a coming out meal.

23. Work that tutu, Mom!

Twitter / AaronRhodes

24. When she couldn't make it to Pride herself, this girl's mom went and brought her home a little souvenir.

Twitter / sistersadeyes

25. These parents got proactive and manned the information tables while their children were out celebrating.

26. This mom wasn't going to let anything keep her from helping her daughters celebrate. In fact, she's been holding this exact sign at Pride for the past three decades! Now that's what I call a proud mama.

(via Bored Panda)

These amazing parents aren't just shining examples for parents of LGBTQ children, but for all moms and dads. If you you think these parents are doing Pride right, give this story a share and check out which local Pride events are happening near you.

