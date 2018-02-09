Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Funny Video Shows Priest Overtaking Serious Cyclists In Downhill Race

FEBRUARY 9, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

In my town, there are a lot of cyclists out on the roads.

It's a bike-friendly city, so there are often bike tours and cycling events for both amateurs and professionals. I'm used to seeing people all decked out in their helmets and other gear flying down the road.

People who are serious about cycling really get into the sport, and they usually have their eyes on the road, or the goal they're trying to reach. One group of cyclists got quite the shock, however, when they found themselves in an unexpected race.

A man fully dressed as a priest (who may or may not actually have been a religious teacher) suddenly came up beside them.

A man fully dressed as a priest (who may or may not actually have been a religious teacher) suddenly came up beside them.

Screenshot via DailyMail

In addition to being dressed for the wrong occasion, he was also riding a casual bicycle that doesn't really stand up to racing speeds.

In addition to being dressed for the wrong occasion, he was also riding a casual bicycle that doesn't really stand up to racing speeds.

Screenshot via DailyMail

Still, he began to overtake the cyclists, starting a downhill race in the meantime.

Still, he began to overtake the cyclists, starting a downhill race in the meantime.

Screenshot via DailyMail

This just looks so weird. Check out his funny antics below!

Too funny! I'd love to see him cycling on a bigger stage. Get this guy to the Olympics, stat!

Trending Now

This Teen Learned The Hard Way That Messing With Wild Animals Is A Bad Idea

Trending Now

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

Load another article