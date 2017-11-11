Ad Blocker Detected

Their Step Team Was Mid-Routine When Someone Unexpected Joined In On The Fun

NOVEMBER 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Recently, students cheered in Lake Mary High School's gym as their fellow classmates danced during the last pep rally of the football season.

The Florida school's step team, Unity Revolution, was already prompting delighted screams with their amazing performance when one person walked up, joined them, and made the audience completely lose it. Who was it, you ask? Well, it was none other than the school's new principal, Mickey Reynolds.

Reynolds thought it would be fun to surprise her students by jumping in and dancing with the team. She says she was very prepared to be laughed at, but all the audience did was cheer! Watch as she nails the routine below.

Nice moves, Principal Reynolds! It probably helped that she used to be a dancer herself.

