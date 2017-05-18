Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

His Attempted Jailbreak Was Going Great...Right Up Until It Wasn't

MAY 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Chance are your favorite crime movies and TV shows have staged some pretty impressive prison break scenes at one point or another. Unfortunately, this guy's real-life attempt wasn't so successful.

When a prisoner in Russia thought that he'd hatched the perfect getaway plot, his plans were quickly foiled when a food-delivery door got in his way. As you can probably imagine, the guards who caught him had kind of a field day.

At one point, the prison guards contemplate how to help free the would-be escapee...and promptly decide to mess with him instead.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: That Escalated Quickly. Road Rage Turns Violent After A Driver Honks His Horn.

While it seems pretty real to me, some viewers believe the entire video is nothing more than a publicity stunt for a local reality show. Do you think the clip is legit or not? Let us know in the comments and be sure to share this epic fail with someone ridiculous enough to try it themselves!

Trending Now

Having Trouble Relaxing? Take Some Advice From This Adorable Pup

Trending Now

Researchers Discover A Key Ingredient In Popular Herbicide Could Be A Carcinogen

Load another article