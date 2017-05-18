Chance are your favorite crime movies and TV shows have staged some pretty impressive prison break scenes at one point or another. Unfortunately, this guy's real-life attempt wasn't so successful.
When a prisoner in Russia thought that he'd hatched the perfect getaway plot, his plans were quickly foiled when a food-delivery door got in his way. As you can probably imagine, the guards who caught him had kind of a field day.
At one point, the prison guards contemplate how to help free the would-be escapee...and promptly decide to mess with him instead.
(via Daily Mail)
Read More: That Escalated Quickly. Road Rage Turns Violent After A Driver Honks His Horn.