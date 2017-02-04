Ad Blocker Detected

These Inmates Are Learning Valuable Skills They Can Use...Involving Manicures

FEBRUARY 4, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

One of the last places you’d expect to find an inmate serving out their sentence is in a beauty salon.

But for inmates at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California, there’s already a waiting list to get into the prison’s cosmetology program. After a behavioral screening, selected inmates are taught how to wash and dry hair, perform manicures and pedicures, and even style hair. After two years and 1,600 hours of experience, they're able to graduate from the program with a cosmetology certificate and a skill set that can help them get back on their feet once they're out.

That's pretty awesome if you ask me. Share this if you think more prisons should offer similar programs to give inmates the tools they need to become better citizens.

