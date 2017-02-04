One of the last places you’d expect to find an inmate serving out their sentence is in a beauty salon.
But for inmates at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California, there’s already a waiting list to get into the prison’s cosmetology program. After a behavioral screening, selected inmates are taught how to wash and dry hair, perform manicures and pedicures, and even style hair. After two years and 1,600 hours of experience, they're able to graduate from the program with a cosmetology certificate and a skill set that can help them get back on their feet once they're out.video-player-present
Read More: When These Inmates Saw Their Jail Guard Collapse, They Escaped To Help Him