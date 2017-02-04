Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One of the last places you’d expect to find an inmate serving out their sentence is in a beauty salon.

But for inmates at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California, there’s already a waiting list to get into the prison’s cosmetology program. After a behavioral screening, selected inmates are taught how to wash and dry hair, perform manicures and pedicures, and even style hair. After two years and 1,600 hours of experience, they're able to graduate from the program with a cosmetology certificate and a skill set that can help them get back on their feet once they're out.

video-player-present

Read More: When These Inmates Saw Their Jail Guard Collapse, They Escaped To Help Him

That's pretty awesome if you ask me. Share this if you think more prisons should offer similar programs to give inmates the tools they need to become better citizens.