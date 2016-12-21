Ad Blocker Detected

You Probably Own These 14 Items. Did You Know That They're Tested On Animals?

DECEMBER 21, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania.

When it comes to grocery shopping, my goal is to go in, get the items I need quickly, and leave promptly.

I don't like to spend a lot of time reading the labels of products that I know I need. As long as the item seems safe enough for me to use, then I'm buying it.

Up until now, I've never really given much thought to what goes into the production of the things I buy. I didn't know, for example, that many household cleaners and other everyday items are tested on animals, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of animals each year.

If you're an animal lover like myself, you probably find this completely unacceptable. Learn more about testing practices by checking out these 14 products that are made by companies who choose to put the lives of animals at risk.

1. Windex

Windex

Flickr / Your Best Digs

The SC Johnson company tests their products in the eyes of animal subjects. They also force animals to ingest cleaners to ensure that they are safe for accidental consumption.

2. Tide

Tide

Flickr / Mike Mozart

The testing of liquid detergents on animal skin has caused many animals to suffer severe chemical burns.

3. Band-Aids

Band-Aids

Flickr / Mike Mozart

Since 2000, Johnson & Johnson has reduced their animal cruelty practices by nearly 65 percent, but they're still a long way from doing away with them completely.

4. Mars candy

Mars candy

Flickr / Bodo

The Mars candy company has a notorious history of testing chocolate on lab rats to see how the ingredients impact their blood vessels.

5. Dawn

Dawn is known for their campaigns about saving wildlife who have been affected by oil spills, but they put their products on the skin and eyes of animals to test for chemical burns and eye irritation.

6. Lysol

Lysol

Flickr / bnilsen

Lysol bathroom cleaner, which, like many other cleaning products, is made with ammonia and bleach, is tested on animal skin. It has also been known to cause asthma in dogs and other household pets.

7. All-purpose cleaners

All-purpose cleaners

Flickr / theimpulsivebuy

Most all-purpose cleaners on the market are tested on animals. Cruelty-free alternatives include Planet, Caldrea, and Maidorganic.

Read More: A Rescued Lab Chimp’s Reaction To Seeing The Sky For The First Time Will Make You Cry

8. Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Disinfecting wipes are typically full of toxins that help kill germs and bacteria. Despite their toxins, these wipes are tested on animals.

9. Iams pet food

Iams pet food

Flickr / Gary Seidman

The Iams pet food company has significantly cut back on animal testing, but they still use over 700 cats and dogs to determine the quality of their products.

10. Post-its

Post-its

Flickr / Ernest

3M, the company behind Post-its, utilizes a series of animal tests in their production process.

11. Vaseline

Vaseline

Flickr / John Keane

Vaseline is used for everything from skin care to random life hacks, but in order to get it ready for the shelves, it's tested on animals.

12. Kleenex

Kleenex

Flickr / markjhandel

The next time you're in the market for Kleenex, avoid scented and bleached items, as these are tested on animals. Consider Seventh Generation as a cruelty-free alternative.

13. Ajax

Ajax

Flickr / Erik Ogan

Ajax products are tested on rabbits. The company conducts skin tests, eye tests, and consumption tests.

Read More: This Heartbreaking Video Shows You Just What Testing On Animals Is Really Like

14. Trojan condoms

Trojan condoms

Flickr / trec_lit

Church & Dwight, the parent company of Trojan, has been scrutinized for their animal testing for years.

(via Business Insurance Quotes and peta2)

Anyone else going to do an overhaul of their household items? Make sure to share this with the animal lovers in your life to help put an end to animal testing once and for all.

