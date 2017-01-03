The Lesson This Professor Gives His Students Is One We Can All Learn From

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Every New Year's Day, we set out plans for new resolutions.

Whether you plan to eat more healthy food, exercise, or spend more time with friends and family, New Year's resolutions represent a renewed focus on what's important in life. Keeping perspective on our lives helps us prioritize what really matters. There's no one better to talk about living life to its fullest potential than a philosophy professor and this video puts forth a lesson that we should all take to heart.

It seems like he's just filling a jar with dirt and sand, but he's really showing his students what matters at the end of the day.

Read More: This Baby Elephant Is All Of Us Just Trying To Get To The New Year

I'm going to keep this lesson in mind any time I feel like giving up on my resolutions. This is the kind of wisdom we all need in our lives. SHARE with people you love who need to stop sweating the small stuff.