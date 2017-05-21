Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These 13 Prom Dress Fails Prove You Really Shouldn't Trust The Internet For A Dress

MAY 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I was in high school, I wanted to look amazing for my prom.

I did the whole thing, from tanning (which is totally bad for you) to acrylic nails to getting my hair done by a professional. That gets so expensive, though! It makes sense that with online shopping, young ladies would now turn to the internet to help find a great deal on a dress and save some dough. Instead, some of these girls are finding out that the formal dress market online is saturated with scammers. If a price seems too good to be true, it probably is. Check out some of these online prom dress fails below.

1. The difference in fabric between what was promised and what arrived is so offensive to my eyes.

The difference in fabric between what was promised and what arrived is so offensive to my eyes.

Twitter / @Megan_Morris29

2. Polka dots are cute, but not when your look was supposed to be sequin chic.

Polka dots are cute, but not when your look was supposed to be sequin chic.

Twitter / @itsme_sxm

3. Who wouldn't want to imitate Blake? Too bad this dress went more village maiden than red carpet.

Who wouldn't want to imitate Blake? Too bad this dress went more village maiden than red carpet.

Twitter / @LivinLegend

4. These... are not even the same dress.

These... are not even the same dress.

Twitter / @8eth_thomas

5. As with so many of these fails, the beading is totally off.

As with so many of these fails, the beading is totally off.

Twitter / @__rissabailey

6. I think her face basically says it all.

I think her face basically says it all.

Twitter / @victoriaalaw

7. This Mom even tried on an epic online dress fail to show how awful it can be.

This Mom even tried on an epic online dress fail to show how awful it can be.

@No_ItsBeckyy

8. These proportions just aren't quite up to prom dress standards.

These proportions just aren't quite up to prom dress standards.

Twitter / @mogantalley

9. She's swimming in this dress. Here's hoping she finds her way up for air!

She's swimming in this dress. Here's hoping she finds her way up for air!

Twitter / @AlexisBuono

10. Instead of "Baby Got Back," this screams "send it back."

Instead of "Baby Got Back," this screams "send it back."

Twitter / @DarcieDarcie1

11. They're not even sort of the same colors.

They're not even sort of the same colors.

Twitter / @leahbenoit1

12. I think someone forgot to sew on the bottom half.

I think someone forgot to sew on the bottom half.

Twitter / @jacalyntern

13. I really just don't understand how you could order a gold dress and get a red one. That's the internet for you.

I really just don't understand how you could order a gold dress and get a red one. That's the internet for you.

Twitter / @MichalAizii

Yikes, sorry ladies! Most of them say they found a back up dress and had an amazing time, but what an awful experience. Share this with the young women you know (and their parents) to save them some heartache next prom season.

Trending Now

Father Arrested After Young Son Finds His Way Into A Secret Candy Stash

Trending Now

This Cat's Hilarious Romance Will Make You Feel All Warm And Fuzzy

Why So Serious? Guy Uses FaceApp To Cheer Up Old Museum Sculptures And Paintings

Disturbing Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Let Your Dog Hang Out Of The Car Window

What This Teacher Was Caught Saying To A Black Student Will Make You Cringe

These Pups And Their Kid Siblings Love Each Other Despite A Huge Size Difference

She Handed Her Kids Smoothies. Little Did They Know Her Motivations Were Sinister.

She Washed Her Face In A Stream. Then Doctors Found This Grossness In Her Nose.

She Panicked When She Couldn't Find Her Son But He Was Doing Something Cute For Her

Photographer's Portraits Of Postpartum Depression Drive Home A Heartbreaking Reality

This Mother Just Purposely Starved Her Baby For The Most Insane Reason

Load another article