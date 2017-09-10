Ad Blocker Detected

He May Have Cancer, But That Didn't Stop Him From Proposing To His Kids' Mother

SEPTEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Back in June, father-of-three Jason Bragg from Cornwall, England, received devastating news about his health.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the bowel, liver, lymph nodes, and peritoneum about a month before his twins, Oscar and George, turned a year old. His daughter also just celebrated her fifth birthday. While the 27-year-old's loved ones are hopeful that chemotherapy and other treatments will help him beat his cancer, there are obviously no guarantees.

That's why he decided to ask his girlfriend and the mother of his twins, Lizzie Holt, a very important question.

After learning about his diagnosis, Bragg's friends and family set up a fundraising dinner to help him out financially. But Holt didn't realize that Bragg would be getting down on his knee...

Watch the heartwarming moment Bragg proposes to Holt in front of all their loved ones. I'm so happy for them!

(via Daily Mail)

Our thoughts are with Bragg as he continues his battle against cancer. If you'd like to help him and his family out, you can donate here.

