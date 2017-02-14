I've always wondered what happens when someone gets turned down during a public proposal. Well, now I know -- it's really, really awkward.
Maybe the girl in the video below doesn't like violins or didn't want to get engaged in a food court, but either way, she was not happy with her man's public proposal. And really, who could blame her? She was trying to enjoy lunch with a friend when she was accosted by a violinist playing a sappy song and ambushed by flowers and a big question. Not a good move, bro.
Watch below as she not only rejects him, but totally chews him out, too! I really hope this is fake...
