Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Made A Grand Romantic Gesture, But It Didn't Go So Well

FEBRUARY 14, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

I've always wondered what happens when someone gets turned down during a public proposal. Well, now I know -- it's really, really awkward.

Maybe the girl in the video below doesn't like violins or didn't want to get engaged in a food court, but either way, she was not happy with her man's public proposal. And really, who could blame her? She was trying to enjoy lunch with a friend when she was accosted by a violinist playing a sappy song and ambushed by flowers and a big question. Not a good move, bro.

Watch below as she not only rejects him, but totally chews him out, too! I really hope this is fake...

Read More: She Thought They Were Getting Arrested…But It Was Just A Super-Weird Proposal

Kudos to the guy in the red shirt for trying to make him feel better! Do you think this proposal was legit or staged? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to share it with the hopeless romantics you know!

Trending Now

This Is Why You Should Never Mess Around With An 80-Foot-Long Whip

Trending Now

Bet You Didn't Know That Frozen Lakes Could Make This Sound -- Wow!
Submit Content

Load another article