Plenty Of People Take Great Travel Photos, But Hers Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

JULY 16, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Traveling the world is exciting, and many choose to go on an adventure after graduation.

After all, it seems like the perfect time to take a break after all that hard work and get some new experiences before entering the workforce. For some, this experience can be especially transformative. One girl, who goes by the username "devgal," posted her experience to Reddit and Imgur, and her unique story is inspiring others. Her positive attitude took over the world!

Devgal was born with a congenital bone disease and her leg was amputated above the knee when she was just four years old.

Imgur / devgal

After graduation, she wanted to visit cities in Europe, so she decided to do something special to commemorate the occasion.

Imgur / devgal

She used chalkboard spray paint on her prosthetic leg, and in each city, she wrote the name and took a picture representing that place.

Imgur / devgal

She posted an album of her trip and her great attitude was on display, too. "Everyone has sh*t they have to deal with in life, mine just happens to be my leg," she said. "It's really not all that bad."

Imgur / devgal

She also wanted to include a photo of home sweet home.

Imgur / devgal

Check out her full post about her trip, including more pictures, here.

Imgur / devgal

(via BoredPanda)

This is such an inspiring story. She never lets anything hold her back! Share this with your friends and family to remind them to keep a positive attitude.

