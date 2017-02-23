New parents always want to show off their babies.

After all, it took a lot of work to bring a new life into the world. It's natural for us humans to be proud of our offspring, and that emotion isn't exclusive to us. Our friends in the animal kingdom love their kiddos, too, and you might just recognize the emotion of these beaming parents, both big and small.

1. That smile is undeniably proud. Baby elephant is just following Mom's lead.

2. She's surveying the little ones to make sure they're okay after a long swim. Look at how they've lined up so nicely!