Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

"I Wanna Get Out Of Here." Vet Has Gut-Wrenching Reunion With Family In Puerto Rico

OCTOBER 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20, it has caused widespread devastation on the island.

Thought it's been two weeks since the nearly Category 5 hurricane hit, residents of the U.S. territory are still suffering and desperate for help. U.S. Marine veteran Mario Salazar has family in Puerto Rico and decided to take matters into his own hands when he received a brief and desperate call from them.

Yesterday, the governor of Puerto Rico updated the death toll to 34.

Yesterday, the governor of Puerto Rico <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-maria-95-percent-puerto-rico-power/story?id=50276834" target="_blank">updated</a> the death toll to 34.

Twitter / newxseason

In some towns, officials reported that 80 to 90 percent of their structures had been destroyed. The storm also knocked out power to the entire island, and it still hasn't been restored for about 95 percent of its citizens.

In some towns, officials reported that <a href="https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/9/21/16345176/hurricane-maria-2017-puerto-rico-san-juan-meteorology-wind-rain-power" target="_blank">80 to 90 percent</a> of their structures had been destroyed. The storm also knocked out power to the entire island, and it still hasn't been restored for about <a href="http://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-maria-95-percent-puerto-rico-power/story?id=50276834" target="_blank">95 percent</a> of its citizens.

Twitter / newxseason

No power means no clean water for many on the island. Others have been struggling to find food as well.

No power means no clean water for many on the island. Others have been struggling to find food as well.

Twitter / newxseason

With all this in mind, Salazar spent $19,000 on satellite phones and lifesaving supplies, then flew from New York to Puerto Rico with his half-brother, Jose Serrano, to help his family. Their heartbreaking reunion speaks to the devastation and desperation residents are still facing today.

(via Daily Mail)

While Salazar's family is doing somewhat better with all the supplies he brought them, many others still need help. To learn what you can do for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, click here.

Trending Now

As If Head And Pubic Lice Weren't Nasty Enough, Here Are Some That Live In Eyelashes

Trending Now

When Adele Comes On, This Precious Pup Does What We All Do. He Belts It Out!

Load another article